Photos: Bulldogs tackle Missouri

1 / 18
Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) reacts after scoring a six-yard touchdown during the second quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top