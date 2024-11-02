Photos: Bulldogs battle rival Gators again

Georgia vs Florida game
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
110324 bulldogs photo
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
Georgia vs Florida game
1 / 25
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the first half in the NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)