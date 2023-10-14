Photos: Bulldogs play early game at Vanderbilt

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart yells to his team from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
