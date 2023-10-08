Photos: Jackets play at Miami

1 / 10
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top