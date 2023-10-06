Photos: Braves get in the swing of things Friday

1 / 16
Ronald Acuña Jr. bats during a workout Friday at Truist Park ahead of Braves’ NLDS series against the Phillies. The Braves open the playoff series Saturday at Truist Park. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top