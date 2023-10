Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) signs autographs for fans before the postseason workout in preparation for the MLB Playoffs at Truist Park, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves first playoff game will be on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 at Truist Park for game one of the NLDS. The Braves have invited fans to attend the workouts all week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)