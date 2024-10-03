Photos: Atlanta United falls to Montreal, 2-1

Atlanta United vs CF Montréal
Atlanta United vs CF Montréal
Atlanta United vs CF Montréal
Atlanta United vs CF Montréal
Atlanta United vs CF Montréal
Atlanta United vs CF Montréal
Atlanta United vs CF Montréal
1 / 7
CF Montreal forward Josef Martinez raises his arms to celebrate his goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)