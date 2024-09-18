Photos: Braves rout the Reds

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 10
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Cincinnati. The Braves won 7-1. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)