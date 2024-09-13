Photos: Braves begin home series with Dodgers

Braves-Dodgers photo
Braves-Dodgers photo
Braves-Dodgers photo
Braves-Dodgers photo
Braves-Dodgers photo
Braves-Dodgers photo
1 / 6
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler (2) celebrates after scoring in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, September 13, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)