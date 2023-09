Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. Gauff, who lived in Atlanta as a youngster, beat Sabalenk 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)