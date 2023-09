Ben Shelton, of the United States, motions to fans as we walks off the court after losing to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. Shelton was born in Atlanta. Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4). (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)