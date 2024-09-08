Photos: Braves lose to the Blue Jays

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 16
Atlanta Braves outfielders chase a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves lost 9-5. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)