Photos: Georgia Tech seeks a 3-0 start, faces Syracuse

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 9
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)