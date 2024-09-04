Photos: Braves begin series with the Rockies

Braves-Rockies photo
Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies
Braves-Rockies photo
Braves-Rockies photo
Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies
Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies
Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies
Braves-Rockies photo
Braves-Rockies photo
Braves-Rockies photo
Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies
1 / 11
Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) delivers to a Colorado Rockies batter in the first inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)