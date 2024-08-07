Photos: Braves host the Brewers

080724 braves photo
080724 braves photo
080724 braves photo
080724 braves photo
080724 braves photo
080724 braves photo
080724 braves photo
080724 braves photo
080724 braves photo
1 / 9
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder delivers a pitch to Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) during the first inning at Truist Park, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)