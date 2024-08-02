Photos: Braves play the Marlins on Friday

Braves vs Marlins - Friday
Braves vs Marlins - Friday
Braves vs Marlins - Friday
Braves vs Marlins - Friday
Braves vs Marlins - Friday
1 / 5
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws a pitch against Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park on Friday, August 2, 2024 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)