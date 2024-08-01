Photos: Bulldogs report to practice

uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
uga for ajc
1 / 13
Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada takes a snap during the practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photos by Conor Dillon/UGA Athletic Association)