Photos: Braves bounce back, beat the Phillies

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
Bobby Cox
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 17
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-1. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)