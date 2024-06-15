Photos: Braves hit four homers, rout Rays

Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
Braves vs. Rays - Saturday
1 / 27
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning at Truist Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024 in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 9-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)