Photos: Braves begin series with the Rays

061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
061524 braves photo
Atlanta Braves player Austin Riley signs an autograph before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)
Tampa Bay Rays player Yandy Diaz signs a cowboy hat before the game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 14, 2024. The first 15,000 fans who entered the gate received a free Braves cowboy hat. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)
Atlanta Braves player A.J Minter, (left), signs a shirt of a young fan before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)
Johanthan Henderson, 10, (left), takes selfie with Tampa Bay Rays player Yandy Diaz before the game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)
1 / 24
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)