Photos: Braves face Orioles on Wednesday

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 14
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker watches from the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)