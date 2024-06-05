Photos: Braves are rocked by the Red Sox

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 9
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Braves lost 9-0. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)