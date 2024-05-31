Photos: Braves begin series against the A's

Braves vs. A's - Friday
Braves vs. A's - Friday
Braves vs. A's - Friday
Braves vs. A's - Friday
1 / 4
Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López (40) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Truist Park, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)