Photos: Braves seek sweep of the Cubs

Braves-Cubs photo
Braves-Cubs photo
Braves-Cubs photo
Braves-Cubs photo
Braves-Cubs photo
1 / 5
Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws a pitch to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning at Truist Park on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)