Photos: Braves bounce back, beat Mariners

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
Austin Riley
Ronald Acuña Jr. Adam Duvall
ajc
ajc
1 / 9
Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale throws to a Seattle Mariners' batter during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Seattle. The Braves won 5-2. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)