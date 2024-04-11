Photos: Scottie Scheffler at the Masters Sunday

AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041424 MASTERS PHOTO
1 / 22
Scottie Scheffler tees off on fourth hole during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)