Photos: Tiger Woods at the Masters Thursday

AAJC 041124 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041124 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041124 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041124 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041124 MASTERS PHOTO
AAJC 041124 MASTERS PHOTO
1 / 6
Tiger Woods tees off on fourth hole at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)