Photos: Hawks fall to Heat in two overtimes

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 12
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Miami won 117-111 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)