Photos: Hawks meet the Heat

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 12
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)