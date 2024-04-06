Photos: Braves host Diamondbacks in home opener

Braves vs. D'Backs home opener
Braves vs. D'Backs home opener
Braves vs. D'Backs home opener
Braves vs. D'Backs home opener
Braves vs. D'Backs home opener
Braves vs. D'Backs home opener
Braves vs. D'Backs home opener
Braves vs. D'Backs home opener
1 / 8
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) hits a solo home run during the third inning of the home opener against the Diamondbacks Friday night at Truist Park. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)