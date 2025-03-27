Today’s Gallery Headlines
Credit: AP
Photos: Braves open season against the Padres
Photos from the Braves' 2025 season opener against the Padres in San Diego on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Photos: Teams prepare for NCAA South Regional in Atlanta
Photos from NCAA teams practicing for the South Regional in Atlanta on March 27, 2025. Games begin Friday.
Credit: Move For Grady
Photos: Move For Grady — Walk, run and bike around downtown Atlanta for a good cause
The heart pounding fundraiser takes place April 26 at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium.
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photos: Hawks games have stars in the crowd, too
Photos of celebrities attending Hawks games at State Farm Arena during the 2025 season.
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photos: Hawks defeat the Warriors
Photos from the Hawks vs. Warriors game on March 22, 2025. The Hawks won 124-115.
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
PHOTOS: Georgia students compete in state Spelling Bee
Georgia students compete in 64th Annual Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) State Spelling Bee.
Credit: AP
Photos: Georgia Tech women lose in NCAA Tournament
Photos from Georgia Tech's game against Richmond in the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025. The Jackets lost 74-49.
Credit: AP
Photos: Bulldogs are routed by Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament
Photos from Georgia's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2025. The Bulldogs lost 89-68.