Today’s Gallery Headlines
Credit: AP
Photos: Braves open season against the Padres
Photos from the Braves' 2025 season opener against the Padres in San Diego on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Photos: Teams prepare for NCAA South Regional in Atlanta
Photos from NCAA teams practicing for the South Regional in Atlanta on March 27, 2025. Games begin at the regional on Friday.
Credit: Move For Grady
Photos: Move For Grady — Walk, run and bike around downtown Atlanta for a good cause
The heart pounding fundraiser takes place April 26 at Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium.
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photos: Hawks games have stars in the crowd, too
Photos of celebrities attending Hawks games at State Farm Arena during the 2025 season.
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photos: Hawks defeat the Warriors
Photos from the Hawks vs. Warriors game on March 22, 2025. The Hawks won 124-115.
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
PHOTOS: Georgia students compete in state Spelling Bee
Georgia students compete in 64th Annual Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) State Spelling Bee.
Credit: AP
Photos: Georgia Tech women lose in NCAA Tournament
Photos from Georgia Tech's game against Richmond in the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025. The Jackets lost 74-49.
Credit: AP
Photos: Bulldogs are routed by Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament
Photos from Georgia's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2025. The Bulldogs lost 89-68.