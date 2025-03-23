Today’s Gallery Headlines
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photos: Hawks defeat the Warriors
Photos from the Hawks vs. Warriors game on March 22, 2025. The Hawks won 124-115.
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
PHOTOS: Georgia students compete in state Spelling Bee
Georgia students compete in 64th Annual Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) State Spelling Bee.
Credit: AP
Photos: Georgia Tech women lose in NCAA Tournament
Photos from Georgia Tech's game against Richmond in the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025. The Jackets lost 74-49.
Credit: AP
Photos: Bulldogs are routed by Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament
Photos from Georgia's game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2025. The Bulldogs lost 89-68.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Photos: Jackets are routed in NIT play
Photos from Georgia Tech's game against Jacksonville State in the NIT on March 18, 2025. The Jackets lost 81-64.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Photos: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United was minutes away from tying Miami until another defensive mistake resulted in a 2-1 loss.
Credit: AP
Photos: Hawks lose on the road against Nets
Trae Young had 28 points and 12 assists in Atlanta's loss to Brooklyn Sunday.