Photos: Hawks are routed by the Lakers

for ajc
LeBron James
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 7
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) blocks a shot by the Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles Monday, March 18, 2024. Los Angeles won 136-105. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)