Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) celebrates with Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (10) after Giakoumakis kicked a penalty kick and scores a goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Giakoumakis scored three goals in the game. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)