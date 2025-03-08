error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Photos: Bulldogs finish regular season with win over Vanderbilt
Photos from Georgia's 79-68 victory over Vanderbilt on March 8, 2025.
Georgia head coach Mike White waves to fans after beating Vanderbilt 79-68 during an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) is all smiles after beating Vanderbilt 79-68 in an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) celebrates the Dawgs 79-68 win. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) reacts to layup by guard Dakota Leffew (1) during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia guard Dakota Leffew (1) makes a layup against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68(Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) sets up for a pass against Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel (5) during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt’s defense during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68 (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia center Somto Cyril (6) reacts after being fouled as forward Asa Newell (14) looks on during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia center Somto Cyril (6) is fouled by Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton (99) as he drives in for a dunk during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia center Somto Cyril (6) dunks against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 79-68. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia head coach Mike White reacts to a referee’s call during the second half. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia cheerleaders perform during the second half. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) puts pressure on Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) in the first half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) dives after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) looks for an opening in Vanderbilt’s defense during the first half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) us unable to maintain possession of the ball after rebounding against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Vanderbilt guards AJ Hoggard (11) and Chris Manon (30) put pressure on Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (5) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia head coach Mike White waves to fans after beating Vanderbilt 79-68 during an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

