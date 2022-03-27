Photos: Hawks play the Grizzlies

for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 11
Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 8, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)