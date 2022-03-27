Photos: Hawks outlast the Grizzlies

for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 23
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, March 8, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Murray scored 41 and the Hawks won 99-92. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)