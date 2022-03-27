Photos: Hawks outlast the Grizzlies

for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 23
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 8, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. The Hawks won 99-92. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)