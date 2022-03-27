Photos: Hawks shoot for a win over the 76ers

for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 10
Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) goes up for a dunk past Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top