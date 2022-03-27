Photos: Hawks defeat the Suns

Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, NBA
1 / 31
Trae Young (left) celebrates with Wesley Matthews after the Hawks beat the Phoenix Suns in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, February 2, 2024, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 129-120. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top