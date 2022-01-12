A look back on Kirby Smart's journey to football glory

Hamburger icon
5 Facts About , Martin Luther King Jr.Every January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day , is observed on the third Monday.King Jr., who would have turned 92 in 2021, was born on January 15.Here are 5 facts, about the legendary activist.1. , His given name at birth was Michael King Jr.2, He earned a doctorate in systematic theology from Boston University in 1955.3, Throughout the civil rights movement, Dr. King went to jail thirty times.4. , He posthumously won a Grammy in 1971 for best spoken word recording.5. , Dr. King was a big fan of the sci-fi TV show 'Star Trek.'

