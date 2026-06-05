Atlanta Hawks Hawks to open season vs. Raptors; schedule includes 3 games on ESPN, NBC - Clone With a big offseason, Atlanta looks to jump into top tier of teams in the Eastern Conference. The Atlanta Hawks (with point guard Trae Young) open the season Oct. 22 at home against the Toronto Raptors and will have several nationally televised games. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Rod Beard 9 minutes ago Share

HAWKS SEASON OPENER

Raptors at Hawks, Oct. 22 The Hawks enter this season with more optimism than they’ve had in years. With some key acquisitions in free agency and players returning from injury, they’re positioned to have their best season since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. With Thursday’s release of the full NBA schedule, the Hawks know their path to success. The quest begins Oct. 22 in the regular-season opener, hosting the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena. The schedule features several nationally televised games, including three on ESPN and three on NBC, the league’s new broadcast partner. There are also four games streaming on Peacock and three on Amazon Prime.

In the offseason, the Hawks added Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard, and selected Asa Newell in the first round of the draft. With the return of Jalen Johnson from injury, the Hawks have added depth and could have one of the more formidable lineups in the East.

Here’s some of the key takeaways from the Hawks’ schedule: Road warriors The start of the Hawks’ schedule will be tough, with 13 of their first 21 games on the road. In the second week of the season, they face a tough stretch, including five of the first seven games away from State Farm Arena. That includes matchups against the Magic, Pacers and Cavaliers — three playoff teams. December will provide a chance to turn things around, with eight home games and just four on the road, with possible additional games in the NBA Cup. March is also favorable, with 10 home games and just four on the road. Cup chase The Hawks reached the semifinals of the NBA Cup last season, and if they plan to make it back to the knockout round, they’ll have a rough road this year. Two of the favorites in the East — the Pacers and Cavaliers — join them in Group A, in what will be one of the most competitive groups in the league. The first of their Cup games is Oct. 31 at Indiana, followed by a home matchup against the Raptors, a road contest against the Wizards on Nov. 25 and finishing versus the Cavaliers on Nov. 28 at State Farm Arena. Go west In most seasons, there’s some difficulty in the schedule for teams in the Eastern Conference making the trek west. For the Hawks, it’s manageable, with a four-game stretch against the Clippers (Nov. 10) and followed by a back-to-back at the Kings (Nov. 12) and Jazz (Nov. 13). They finish with a matchup against the Suns (Nov. 16). The second Western trip is more difficult and includes the Nuggets (Jan. 9), Warriors (Jan. 11), Lakers (Jan. 13) and Trail Blazers (Jan. 15). Sometimes, the Western trips are a bit longer, but a pair of four-game stints could bode well.