State Sports Report Jonas Hayes dismissed as head coach at Georgia State Panthers failed to produce a winning season during his four years at the school Georgia State head coach Jonas Hayes reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Southern, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Stan Awtrey 16 minutes ago link copied

The Jonas Hayes basketball era at Georgia State ended on Saturday when the school announced he would not return for a fifth season as the men’s basketball coach. Hayes compiled a 48-77 record in four seasons and never had a team get past the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Hayes, 44, arrived at the school with great fanfare in 2022. He became one of the hottest young coaching prospects in the nation after leading Xavier to the NIT Championship as an interim coach. “It’s home for me,” Hayes said when hired. “There’s no adjustment period. This is Georgia State University. I grew up a stone’s throw from this campus, so there was a zero-adjustment period for me. It was an opportunity to hit the ground running, and it was a dream come true.” Hayes had a tough act to follow. He arrived on the heels of Rob Lanier, who had taken the team to three consecutive winning seasons and the NCAA Tournament in 2022, where the Panthers put a scare into No. 1-ranked Gonzaga. Lanier was lured to SMU days after that season was over. Hayes was left with a near-empty cupboard – only one regular stuck around – and got a late start in recruiting. His first team went 10-21 and finished near the bottom of the Sun Belt Conference standings.

Things improved over the next two years. The Panthers were 14-16 in 2023-24 and 14-19 in 2024-25 and won their first-round game at the conference tournament.