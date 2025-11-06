Georgia Bulldogs Demello Jones questionable, Chris Cole not listed on Georgia injury report Georgia plays Mississippi State at noon ET on Saturday. Georgia defensive back Demello Jones (15) is helped off of the field by trainers after getting injured during the second half against against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Linebacker Chris Cole and cornerback Demello Jones are two of Georgia’s more important defenders. Their status will be worth following heading into Georgia’s game against Mississippi State this weekend. Both left the win over Florida, with Cole dealing with a knee injury and Jones picking up an elbow injury.

Cole was not listed on the first availability report of the week, indicating he’ll be able to play this week. “Chris Cole, we have a chance to get back this week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “We think he’s gonna be able to play and be able to go. He might be a little limited today, but he’ll be able to practice tomorrow. Jones earned a questionable designation. “Demello, surprisingly, is better than we originally thought,” Smart said on Monday. “He’s got some soreness in the elbow, but he may be able to play, so we’re excited that news isn’t as significant as we thought.”

Smart did say that both players were making progress when Smart spoke to reporters on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

One new addition was Jordan Hall, who exited Georgia’s win over Florida with a knee injury. Hall’s injury is expected to sideline him from the foreseeable future. In the event that Cole cannot play, look for Georgia to give Raylen Wilson some more snaps as an edge rusher in obvious passing situations. Justin Williams would likely take on a larger role in terms of Cole’s inside linebacker responsibilities. Georgia could also find a role for Zayden Walker, a freshman who has a skillset similar to that of Cole. Cole is tied for the team lead in sacks with 3.0 and is second on the team in tackles for loss with 4.5. He is the team’s most disruptive edge defender, despite repping at inside linebacker. At cornerback, Georgia has continued to start Daylen Everette and Ellis Robinson. The injury to Jones would not change that. It does possibly open the door for Daniel Harris to see more snaps at cornerback, who has seen his playing time drop off after the emergence of Jones. Jones has 17 tackles and 3 pass breakups on the season. He has taken on a larger role in Georgia’s third-down defense thanks to his man coverage skills.