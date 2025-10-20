Vote: Week 6 Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week

From the nominator: I am nominating Coach Blake Murphy because he just earned his first-ever victory as a head coach. This milestone represents more than just a win — it reflects his hard work, leadership, and commitment to building a program that develops both athletes and young men of character. His dedication to his players, his positive energy, and his resilience through the challenges of starting his head coaching career make this accomplishment truly special and deserving of recognition.

Positive impact on players: Coach Murphy leads with encouragement, discipline, and vision. He pushes his players to give their best effort every day while teaching them the fundamentals of the game at a high level. He models composure and perseverance in both victory and adversity, showing his athletes what it means to compete with character. His coaching style not only develops skills on the field but also builds confidence, accountability, and teamwork in every player.

Positive impact on the community: Coach Murphy makes it a priority to teach his players that football is about more than wins and losses — it’s about serving others and making a difference. He encourages his team to be role models within our own Lower School (K–8), mentoring younger students, attending their games, and being present in their daily lives as examples of leadership and character. Beyond our campus, he challenges his players to represent both our school and their hometowns well, finding ways to give back in their surrounding communities. Whether it’s supporting local outreach initiatives, investing in youth, or simply carrying themselves with integrity, coach Murphy instills in his athletes the responsibility of using their platform to impact lives in a positive and lasting way.

