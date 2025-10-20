Vote: Week 6 Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week

From the nominator: I am nominating Coach Blake Murphy because he just earned his first-ever victory as a head coach. This milestone represents more than just a win — it reflects his hard work, leadership, and commitment to building a program that develops both athletes and young men of character. His dedication to his players, his positive energy, and his resilience through the challenges of starting his head coaching career make this accomplishment truly special and deserving of recognition.
Positive impact on players: Coach Murphy leads with encouragement, discipline, and vision. He pushes his players to give their best effort every day while teaching them the fundamentals of the game at a high level. He models composure and perseverance in both victory and adversity, showing his athletes what it means to compete with character. His coaching style not only develops skills on the field but also builds confidence, accountability, and teamwork in every player.
Positive impact on the community: Coach Murphy makes it a priority to teach his players that football is about more than wins and losses — it’s about serving others and making a difference. He encourages his team to be role models within our own Lower School (K–8), mentoring younger students, attending their games, and being present in their daily lives as examples of leadership and character. Beyond our campus, he challenges his players to represent both our school and their hometowns well, finding ways to give back in their surrounding communities. Whether it’s supporting local outreach initiatives, investing in youth, or simply carrying themselves with integrity, coach Murphy instills in his athletes the responsibility of using their platform to impact lives in a positive and lasting way.
From the nominator: He is a brand-new COACH to our community. He had BIG shoes to fill with the previous {state championship} Coach Pruitt leaving so abrupt. This put our players at a disadvantage having to develop new players for a new leadership team. Not only did he fill those shoes, but he added much more value to the program. These players feel a stronger bond to each other as well as the coach. They have played HARD for this coach beating our neighbor and rival Irwin County by one of the biggest score margins in our history. We teachers have noticed an improved overall morale in our football players in the classroom. Coach Tankersley supports and promotes classroom education as well as football.
Positive impact on players: Treats all the players equally on and off the field no matter their abilities nor social class. He encourages all sports not just football. He promotes the player by escorting them to college camps to encourage them to further their education. (Player college recruitment) HE LISTENS TO THE PLAYERS and their concerns !!!PRAYER is encouraged. Community evolvement is a MUST. He fosters relationships with all students.
Positive impact on the community: He encourages and promotes community involvement with the lower-level school through reading programs with CANE players. We also have and promote shopping with a CANE at Christmas for children in the community that are less fortunate at the holidays.
From the nominator: He’s off to an impressive 3-0 start this season and has really energized the community. The team just secured a huge win over their in-county rival East Coweta (a team they hadn’t beaten in six years). Under his leadership, the offense is one of the top producers in 5A, showing both strong strategy and great execution. His work is clearly making a big impact on and off the field.
Positive impact on players: He instills confidence, discipline, and a strong work ethic in his players. His game plans maximize the team’s strengths, especially on offense, which has become one of the top-producing units in 5A.
Positive impact on the community: Beyond his success on the field, this coach truly leads by example in the community. Under his guidance, players have participated in Sleep in Heavenly Peace, building beds for kids in need, and have organized visits to nursing homes and Bridging the Gap programs. His commitment to service teaches his team the importance of giving back, building character, and creating strong community ties.
