Hawks’ Jalen Johnson ‘felt good being back up’ in first exhibition outing

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson — pictured taking a shot during the first day of training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 — scored 11 points with two rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in Atlanta's exhibition opener Monday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Forward says he’s focusing on being another tough defender for Atlanta as he returns from shoulder surgery.

Forward says he’s focusing on being another tough defender for Atlanta as he returns from shoulder surgery.

For the first time since January, the 23-year-old forward got to play competitive basketball Monday . While some players need an adjustment and to get their feet back under them, for Johnson it’s just basketball.

For the first time since January, the 23-year-old forward got to play competitive basketball Monday . While some players need an adjustment and to get their feet back under them, for Johnson it’s just basketball.

“I mean, that’s a true statement to some degree, but at the end of the day, it is just basketball,” Johnson said when asked whether all the training compared with live play. “I’ve played in plenty of games before, playing NBA games, I know how the flow goes. So it took a little bit of adjustment in the first quarter just kind of just getting back to the flow of things. Obviously, you can rep stuff all day, but when the game came, it took me a little time to get adjusted.

“But overall, it felt great. It felt good being back up.”

In the Hawks’ first exhibition game of the season, Johnson scored 11 points and had two rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in 17 minutes of action. With 4:22 left in the first quarter, Johnson caught a push-ahead pass from Dyson Daniels, then took a full-body bump from the Rockets’ Amen Thompson to his left shoulder. Johnson drew the foul and made the layup with his left hand after absorbing the contact. In the Hawks’ first exhibition game of the season, Johnson scored 11 points and had two rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in 17 minutes of action. With 4:22 left in the first quarter, Johnson caught a push-ahead pass from Dyson Daniels, then took a full-body bump from the Rockets’ Amen Thompson to his left shoulder. Johnson drew the foul and made the layup with his left hand after absorbing the contact.

“It felt good being able to take those contact bumps,” Johnson said. “I think it’s a great sign. Obviously, it was on the shoulder that I had surgery. So that was good. So yeah, it felt good just playing physical. That’s how we want to play. So I was repping it in practice all the time. So just being able to translate to the game was good.”