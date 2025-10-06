UGA-Ole Miss game time, TV network announced for Oct. 19 home game

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart introduces his sons to Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin as they meet before their game at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)

That will be Georgia’s next home game. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC, Georgia announced Monday.

ATHENS — Georgia has a huge game on its schedule for Oct. 19, when it hosts the No. 4-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss is one of only four unbeaten teams in the SEC, with the Rebels already is picking up wins over Kentucky, LSU and Tulane.

This will be a revenge game of sorts for Georgia, as the Bulldogs lost 28-10 when the two teams met in Oxford, Mississippi, last season.

Georgia and Ole Miss last played in Athens in 2023, with the Bulldogs coming away with a dominant 52-17 win over the Rebels.

The game will pit Kirby Smart against Lane Kiffin, as the two former Nick Saban assistants meet for the third time as head coaches. Smart and Kiffin worked together on the staff at Alabama in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.