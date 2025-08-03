‘MLB version of Fyre Fest’: Social media sounds off on Speedway Classic

Fans wait out a rain delay at the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

It would be the first MLB matchup in Tennessee and the first on a speedway. Years of planning went into executing what was set to be a marquee event that could set new attendance records.

Some also expressed frustration over the limited shuttles to transport fans to the entrance from the farther parking lots. Overall, it was a recurring theme that the stadium wasn’t totally prepared for the record audience.

This was a marquee event for MLB, which itself did a nice job arranging the day and turning an iconic NASCAR venue into a makeshift MLB stadium. But the weather simply didn’t cooperate, and the logistics proved difficult.

The game was delayed for 2 hours, 17 minutes Saturday night, then resumed and saw only four outs recorded until entering another delay and eventual suspension. Even during the game, the muddy infield wasn’t suited for play.

Fans flocked to social media to voice their frustrations from Saturday’s game, including bunless hot dogs and cheeseless nachos, along with other logistical issues, including poor sight lines and parking problems.