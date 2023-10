J.T. Realmuto drilled an 89 mph slider to deep right-center field in the third inning, a 411-foot two-run homer that gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead over the Braves.

Braves starter Max Fried struggled with his control, throwing nearly as many balls as strikes. He had pitched 42 strikes and 34 balls through three innings.

Manager Brian Snitker might go to the bullpen early. Reliever Michael Tonkin began warming up after Fried allowed the home run.